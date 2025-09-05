Freedom Fighters Bolster Presence in Buea Ahead of Symbolic September Lockdown

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

Buea, Ambazonia – On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, a contingent of heavily armed Ambazonian freedom fighters from the Buea Mountain Brigade made a bold appearance in key areas of Buea, including Muea, to rally local support and prepare residents for an impending two-week lockdown set to begin on September 8. The operation served as both a strategic move to assert control and a moment to connect with locals as the annual symbolic lockdown approaches.

The second week of September has become a pivotal moment in Ambazonia’s ongoing liberation struggle, drawing global attention to the underreported conflict that has claimed thousands of lives due to violence from French Cameroun forces. The freedom fighters’ presence in Buea was a reminder to residents to cooperate during the lockdown, which aims to disrupt colonial operations while ensuring civilian safety.

Reports indicate brief exchanges of gunfire between the freedom fighters and colonial soldiers during the operation, though no independent confirmation of casualties is available at this time.

Residents are urged to stock up on essentials and limit movement to weekends when permitted by ground forces. The lockdown is designed to provide freedom fighters with the operational space needed to confront colonial troops effectively.

As the September 8 lockdown looms, the Buea Mountain Brigade’s actions underscore their commitment to the liberation struggle and their call for solidarity from the Ambazonian people.