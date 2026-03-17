In Ground Zero, precisely in Abakwa, the colonial-installed Mayor of Bamenda, Paul Achombong, on Monday, March 16, 2026, staged what many are calling a cosmetic clean-up exercise along the famous Commercial Avenue in Mankon. The operation, carried out under tight control, saw the avenue washed with water in preparation for the expected visit of Pope Leo XIV next month.

The exercise involved deploying elements of the colonial military machinery, particularly the Army Rescue Unit. These forces were seen spraying water and scrubbing the tarred streets in what La République authorities described as a joint sanitation effort with the City Council. The move is being presented as an attempt to restore a sense of cleanliness in the heart of the city ahead of the high-profile visit.

According to the occupation authorities, Commercial Avenue had recently become visibly dirty and required urgent attention to meet the standards expected ahead of the Pope’s arrival. However, many in Ground Zero see this as yet another public relations stunt designed to impress foreign visitors while ignoring the daily struggles of the local population.

The exercise has triggered widespread criticism across Abakwa. Residents are questioning the wisdom of using large volumes of water to wash tarred roads when thousands in Bamenda continue to suffer from acute water shortages. Many argue that nature itself, through the ongoing seasonal rains, already provides a more sustainable cleaning mechanism.

Others have gone further, denouncing what they describe as reactive and superficial governance by La République’s local agents. They say such last-minute beautification efforts only expose a system that prioritises images over long-term urban planning and basic service delivery for the people of Ambazonia.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews