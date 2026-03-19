Panic and tears have gripped Santa County in Mezam as a horrific road crash at Mile 8, Akum, has reportedly claimed at least four lives in the early hours of Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene say a heavy-duty truck, descending the notorious Akum slope, suddenly lost control after an alleged brake failure. The runaway truck rammed violently into other vehicles on the busy Bamenda-Akum road, leaving behind a trail of destruction that has once again exposed the deadly state of roads in ground zero.

The impact was devastating. Multiple vehicles were crushed. Lives were cut short instantly. Survivors were left with severe injuries, as bystanders rushed in a desperate attempt to rescue those trapped under the wreckage.

Mile 8, Akum, long known by locals as a death trap, has become a symbol of neglect and recurring tragedy in Mezam County. This latest incident adds to a growing list of deadly crashes along the same stretch, raising serious concerns about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and the silence of those in authority.

As families mourn and the people of Santa count their losses, many are once more asking hard questions. How many more lives must be wasted before something is done?

Ground Zero bleeds again.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews