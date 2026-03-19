Tension gripped Buea, the chief town of Fako County, this morning as kidney patients stormed the Regional Hospital, shutting down the main entrance in a desperate cry for survival.

The patients, many of whom depend on routine dialysis to stay alive, mounted a protest at the hospital gate, effectively blocking access and sending a strong message to the authorities they accuse of neglect. For them, this was not politics. This was an issue of life and death.

Sources on the ground say the demonstrators expressed deep frustration over the conditions under which they receive treatment. They lamented the shortage of dialysis machines and the hardship they endure just to access care that should be basic in any functioning health system.

Across La République du Cameroun, kidney patients have repeatedly raised the alarm over poor healthcare delivery. In Ambazonia, the situation appears even more dire, with many patients left to struggle in silence until moments like this force them to speak out.

Haemodialysis remains the only lifeline for those suffering from kidney failure. It replaces the work of failed kidneys by removing toxins and excess fluids from the body. Without it, survival becomes nearly impossible.

Missing even one session is dangerous. It can lead to fluid buildup, organ damage, or sudden death. For these patients in Buea, every delay is a gamble with their lives.

As the protest continues in Buea, fears are growing that the disruption could further endanger patients whose treatment schedules are now uncertain. The unfolding situation once again exposes the fragile state of healthcare in Ambazonia, where citizens are left fighting for the most basic right— the right to live.