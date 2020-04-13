French Cameroun Collaborator Drops Dead

By Mbah Godlove.

Former Social Democratic Front, SDF party opposition politician and Paliamentarian, Joseph Mbah Ndam has died.

Sources say he died Sunday April 13 in Yaounde after he drove himself to the hospital for check up.

He was pronounced dead by Medics minutes after he got to hospital.

He will for ever be remembered for taking part in local elections that had been banned in Ambazonia earlier in February 2020.

The opposition politician would on March 22, come under attack on the Bamenda-Batibo road for embedding himself in the military of French Cameroun to participate in a disbanded paliamentary election rerun.

Born in Batibo in 1955, Joseph Mbah Ndam was a loyal cum politician.

He served as a member of Parliament at La Republique du Cameroun’s National assembly for 23 years.

The deceased legal mind was considered a traitor who betrayed his people to gain favours from the long serving colonial regime of Paul Biya.

He did very little to defend Ambazonians in Parliament were he served as vice president when the ongoing war for freedom broke out nearly four years ago.