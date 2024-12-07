Deadly Ambazonia Attack Leaves Colonial Forces Reeling in Mezam

By Mbah Godlove

A major assault on Friday, December 6, by Ambazonian freedom fighters has dealt a heavy blow to the French Cameroun regime in Mezam County. The attack, described as a meticulously coordinated effort, underscores the resilience of the Ambazonian forces and highlights the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

Reports from Babanki confirm that Ambazonia fighters from Bafut and Babanki collaborated to carry out the operation. Footage circulating on social media shows the fighters celebrating their success, warning the colonial government to either call for a ceasefire or face further losses. At least two French Cameroun soldiers were reportedly killed during the operation, with weapons seized from the forces.

This assault comes during a week that marks seven years since President Paul Biya of French Cameroun declared war on Ambazonia, vowing to quell the resistance within two weeks. However, 84 months later, the conflict rages on, with significant casualties among colonial forces and no resolution in sight.

The tension escalated on Saturday morning when gunfire and explosions rocked various parts of Bamenda, including Mile 4, Mile 2 Nkwen, Hospital Roundabout, and City Chemist. Freedom fighters reportedly launched simultaneous attacks in these areas, though it remains unclear if the colonial forces sustained additional casualties.

The Ambazonian struggle continues to challenge French Cameroun’s military capabilities, as the region demands greater autonomy and an end to colonial oppression. With no clear path to peace, the conflict remains one of Central Africa’s most protracted and deadly crises.