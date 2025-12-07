By Mbah Godlove

As the December festive period approaches, the academic town of Bambili, home to thousands of students at the University of Bamenda, is witnessing a troubling rise in insecurity. A recent surge in violent attacks has created widespread fear, forcing many students to rethink their daily routines. In the past two weeks, at least one student was killed and others wounded in a gun attack at a nightclub in Bambili. Local reports indicate that the victim was a customs-department student, and on the same night, gunmen abducted two other students along with a local business owner. These incidents add to a pattern of violence in Bambili and the Tubah subdivision, where residents have reported repeated killings, abductions, and assaults since early 2025. An open letter addressed to the regional governor highlighted the alarming frequency of these attacks, including the recent killing of a teacher and businessman in broad daylight.

The growing insecurity has left residents deeply frustrated and fearful. Many accuse local security forces, including the gendarmerie and police, of failing to offer adequate protection. Instead, some residents allege that these forces have turned to extortion, leaving civilians more vulnerable than ever. The impact on education is severe. Parents are increasingly withdrawing their children from school, and many students at the University of Bamenda say academic life is crumbling due to constant fear. The situation in Bambili reflects the broader Anglophone crisis affecting Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions. For years, both government forces and separatist fighters have been implicated in attacks on schools, teachers, students, and ordinary civilians, creating a climate of uncertainty that persists to this day.

Given the worsening conditions, students in Bambili are being advised to adopt strict personal security measures. They are encouraged to avoid public drinking spots, nightlife venues, and large gatherings, especially during evening hours when most attacks occur. Staying indoors after 6 p.m. is strongly recommended, and many are considering leaving Bambili temporarily to spend the festive season with their families. Remaining vigilant, limiting unnecessary movement, and paying close attention to suspicious activities are seen as essential steps toward staying safe. Without urgent intervention to restore order, Bambili risks losing its status as a major academic center and becoming a town where fear overshadows the pursuit of education.