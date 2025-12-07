In the early hours of this Sunday, December 7, 2025, the military carried out a sweeping operation on the road linking Ngaoundéré to Meiganga, clearing dozens of trucks that had been parked in protest. Heavy-duty machines — reportedly caterpillars — were brought in, and trucks were physically pushed into the bushes or off the road. Some vehicles were damaged beyond repair during the removal. Local videos circulating show loaded trucks being forced to the ground and dragged away.

Since Thursday, hundreds of truckers have blocked the main artery between the Grand North and Yaoundé, paralysing the movement of goods, people, and perishable cargo — including food and agricultural produce bound for southern markets.

The protest started after a routine checkpoint stop at the outskirts of Meiganga turned violent. According to witnesses, a gendarme slapped a truck driver for lacking identification. The perceived abuse prompted the transporters to spontaneously block the road, demanding an end to alleged harassment, extortion, and frequent violations at these checkpoints.

By the fourth day of the stand-off, more than 1,000 trucks were immobilised on the road. Efforts by authorities to calm the situation failed. Even though regional officials — including the governor of Adamawa Region — intervened and suspended two controversial checkpoints, the demonstrators stood firm.

The military’s intervention to remove the blockade reportedly happened under cover of night. According to some sources, the heavy machinery used destroyed or severely damaged many trucks. Local accounts say truck owners discovered their vehicles had toppled into bushes when they returned in the morning.

The aftermath leaves supply lines between the North and South at risk. With numerous trucks destroyed or out of commission, transporters warn that goods may not move for days — a situation that could trigger price hikes on essential commodities.

The crisis in Meiganga underscores a more profound frustration among road transporters across the country. Many blame persistent corruption, harassment, and illegal demands at checkpoints for undermining their livelihoods. The recent protest and the heavy-handed response by security forces expose the urgent need for systemic reforms.

By Lucas Muma