Tragic End for Former Bamenda II Sub-Prefect Nicholas Nkongho

BaretaNews has learned of the death of Nicholas Nkongho Manchang, the former Sub-Prefect of Bamenda II, who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained earlier this month in Victoria. Nkongho, who had been battling for his life while confined to his hospital bed, passed away today, just a week after a presidential decree on July 22, 2025, redeployed him to Baham in the West Region.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting in Victoria remain shrouded in mystery, with no clear details on the perpetrators or their motives. This tragic event marks a somber chapter in Nkongho’s life, which was already marred by a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in February 2024. While serving as the Sub-Prefect of Bamenda II, Nkongho, along with seven others, including his driver and bodyguard, was abducted by suspected Ambazonian separatist fighters from the Red Dragon group in Ntumbaw, as they traveled to an installation ceremony in Nkambe.

Reports from the time indicate that Nkongho managed to escape after falling into a ravine during the abduction, an act of bravery that allowed him to evade his captors. The Cameroonian military later rescued him, airlifting him to Bamenda for medical treatment. Speculation persists that a ransom may have been paid to secure the release of other captives, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Nkongho’s death comes amidst the ongoing turmoil in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, where the conflict between government forces and separatist groups continues to claim lives and disrupt communities. The former Sub-Prefect, who assumed office in Bamenda II around mid-2020, was a polarizing figure in a region plagued by violence, abductions, and human rights concerns. His redistribution to Baham was seen as a new chapter, but his untimely death has left many in shock.