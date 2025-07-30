Bali Nyonga Palace Renovation Sparks Outrage Among Locals

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

In Bali Nyonga, a district in the Northern zone of Ambazonia, residents are reeling from the fallout of a controversial palace renovation project spearheaded by the paramount ruler, a figure also known for his role as a colonial politician. The project, estimated at 60 million colonial CFA francs, has ignited widespread discontent among locals who feel burdened by its financial and environmental toll.

The renovation, which began earlier this year, was initially presented as a revitalization effort for the Bali Fondom’s palace. However, the project has instead brought disruption and hardship to the community. Piles of dirt, stones, and debris from the construction site have been dumped in Nchijoh, a nearby neighborhood, severely hindering movement for both vehicles and pedestrians. The once-accessible area has become a challenging obstacle course, frustrating residents who rely on these routes for daily activities.

Adding to the community’s grievances is the funding mechanism for the project. Contrary to assumptions that the resources were provided by the paramount ruler—described by some as a “wealthy colonial senator”—the funds have been sourced through local initiatives. This revelation has deepened the sense of betrayal among Bali Nyonga’s indigenes, many of whom are already struggling to afford basic necessities like food. “Why should we, the common people, bear the cost of a palace renovation while we go hungry?” one resident lamented.

The paramount ruler, who reportedly spends most of his time in Yaoundé, the capital of French Cameroun, has faced growing criticism for his absence. Since the onset of the ongoing war for freedom in Ambazonia, the fon is said to have fled the palace, leaving many to question his commitment to the community he claims to lead. Locals doubt whether he will return to live among them, further eroding trust in his leadership.

As the project progresses, the people of Bali Nyonga are left grappling with its consequences—disrupted livelihoods, financial strain, and a growing sense of abandonment. The palace, meant to symbolize cultural pride, has instead become a source of division, with residents demanding transparency and accountability from their leader.