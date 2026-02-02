Author
By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Kumbo in Bui County are gripped by shock and deep sorrow following a deadly explosive incident that has claimed the life of a young man and left several others injured. The incident has cast a dark cloud over the community, particularly because of the profile of the victim, who was widely regarded as a promising and responsible figure among his peers.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, had recently travelled from Yaoundé to his hometown to formally present his wife to his family, according to multiple media reports. What was meant to be a joyful family occasion tragically turned into his final visit home.

After the family presentation, the young man reportedly accompanied his wife to Kumbo, where she was to return to Yaoundé. He was expected to go back to the village afterward to supervise the completion of his building project. However, as he waited to board a vehicle back home, tragedy struck.

A locally fabricated explosive device detonated in the area, killing him instantly and injuring several other civilians. The wounded were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while the remains of the deceased were transferred to the mortuary, where they await burial.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Some local residents have speculated that the explosive may have been planted by armed groups targeting security forces, but this claim has not been independently verified.

What is certain, however, is the profound grief that has engulfed the family of the deceased. Since news of his death broke over the weekend, his wife and relatives have been inconsolable, as the community struggles to come to terms with the sudden and devastating loss.

