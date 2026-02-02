By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Bamenda are increasingly alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in the city, as violence continues to escalate in the conflict-affected Anglophone regions of Cameroon. Many inhabitants say daily life has become marked by fear and uncertainty, with safety no longer guaranteed in public or private spaces.

The discovery of unidentified bodies on the streets, once a rare occurrence, has become distressingly frequent. For many residents, such scenes are no longer shocking but have instead become a grim part of everyday reality, underscoring the depth of the security crisis confronting the city.

Exploiting the volatile environment, armed criminals have reportedly intensified acts of robbery, kidnapping, and violence against civilians. At the same time, confrontations involving government security forces and armed separatist fighters continue to heighten tensions, leaving ordinary citizens caught in the middle. A Bamenda resident who has lost relatives to the violence expressed deep frustration, saying the population is exhausted by the constant killings and abductions, and that many people go to bed each night unsure if they will see the next day.

One of the most recent incidents occurred at New Road in the Nkwen neighborhood of Bamenda III Subdivision. Early in the morning, the bodies of two young men, whose identities were not immediately known to local residents, were found lying in the street. The discovery sent shockwaves through the community and deepened the sense of fear and helplessness among locals.

Another resident, a parent, voiced concern over the indiscriminate nature of the violence, noting that no one feels protected anymore. According to the resident, death now appears arbitrary, affecting both the rich and the poor alike, as weapons show no mercy.

As insecurity continues to spread, residents of Bamenda are calling for urgent and effective measures to restore safety, protect civilian lives, and bring lasting peace to a city that has endured years of conflict and instability.