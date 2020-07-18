Southern Cameroonians In SCITH Forum Imploy Sisiku AyukTabe, Leader Of Ambazonia War Of Independence To Thread With Caution, Endorse 4 Points Agenda

News
Southern Cameroonians In SCITH Forum Employ Sisiku AyukTabe, Leader Of Ambazonia War Of Independence To Thread With Caution, Endorse 4 Points Agenda
In a Press Release published by the Southern Cameroons International Town Hall, the people of the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons have endorsed the four-point condition tabled by Sisiku AyukTabe to La Republique du Cameroun as a precondition for a cease-fire. In its first ever press release, the Secretary of the town Hall, Dr. Fontem Neba, acting on behalf of the Moderator (Mr. Attoh Moutchia), notes that resolution 2 of 11 July 2020 was adopted to:
a. Endorse the conditions tabled by the leader of the liberation struggle, Sisiku Julius AyukTabe;
b. Urge Sisiku Julius AyukTabe and his team to remain transparent and continually consult key stakeholders before and after their interactions with La Republique du Cameroun, so as to build consensus.
c. Tread with caution, given La Republique du Cameroun’s established reputation for broken promises, manipulation and historical lack of respect for the people of Southern Cameroons.
The SCITH is the largest and most diverse assembly of Southern Cameroonians on the globe. This endorsement puts to rest all controversies generated by miniscule interest groups ever since the news of talks was made public.
Mark Bareta
July, 18 2020
