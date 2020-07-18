Southern Cameroonians In SCITH Forum Imploy Sisiku AyukTabe, Leader Of Ambazonia War Of Independence To Thread With Caution, Endorse 4 Points Agenda

In a Press Release published by the Southern Cameroons International Town Hall, the people of the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons have endorsed the four-point condition tabled by Sisiku AyukTabe to La Republique du Cameroun as a precondition for a cease-fire. In its first ever press release, the Secretary of the town Hall, Dr. Fontem Neba, acting on behalf of the Moderator (Mr. Attoh Moutchia), notes that resolution 2 of 11 July 2020 was adopted to: