Fresh controversy surrounds the Catholic hierarchy at Ground Zero following conflicting statements from His Grace Andrew Nkea regarding a highly scrutinised visit to the corridors of power in Yaoundé.

Speaking in Bamenda ahead of the anticipated papal visit, the Archbishop claimed that their trip to the Presidency last year was purely to secure a formal state invitation for the Pope. He dismissed media reports at the time as false and insisted that the bishops were under no obligation to disclose the details of their mission.

However, the facts that emerged during that time present a different narrative. At the height of the electoral season in La République, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the regime’s powerful Secretary General at the Presidency, was holding a series of strategic meetings with political elites, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other influence brokers. The aim, as widely reported, was to consolidate support for Paul Biya’s re-election.

When it was the Catholic bishops’ turn on August 12, 2025, they initially declined the invitation, even putting their position in writing. However, the following day, the same bishops unexpectedly appeared at the Presidency, causing a stir throughout Ambazonia and beyond.

Following that meeting, Archbishop Nkea, who also heads the National Episcopal Conference, addressed the press. At the time, his message was clear. He said the bishops had accepted Ngoh Ngoh’s invitation and that their talks were about ensuring peace before, during, and after the elections. He emphasised the church’s role in promoting non-violence, justice, and reconciliation, especially given the painful realities of Ground Zero.

Notably, in that earlier statement, there was no mention of any mission to secure a papal invitation. The focus was entirely on elections, peace, and the relationship between the Church and the State.

This sharp contrast with his recent claims has now sparked suspicion among many observers. Questions are being asked about what truly transpired behind closed doors in Yaoundé and whether the Church leadership may have shifted its narrative to avoid scrutiny.

The issue is even more sensitive given that sections of the Catholic clergy had openly expressed reservations about the continued rule of Biya during the election period. Many in Ambazonia have long viewed the Church as a moral voice that should steadfastly oppose injustice and oppression.

With these contradictions, moral authority is now being tested. While Archbishop Nkea insists that the Pope’s visit is not about dictating the regime’s political direction, many are left wondering whether the Church in La République is maintaining its prophetic voice or quietly aligning with power.

As events unfold, the people of Ground Zero continue to watch closely, demanding clarity, truth, and accountability from institutions they once trusted without question.