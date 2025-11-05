Colonial Soldiers Suffer Heavy Casualties in Ambazonia as Internal Division Deepens in Yaoundé

By Mbah Godlove

Forces loyal to French Cameroun have suffered one of their worst casualties in Ambazonia this year. As they count heavy losses on the battlefield, tensions are simultaneously escalating in Yaoundé ahead of the controversial swearing-in of long-time ruler Paul Biya for an eighth term — a mandate many citizens have vehemently rejected.

On Wednesday morning, freedom fighters in Bambili, Mezam County, launched a well-coordinated offensive against colonial forces. Local media sources reported that at least four regime soldiers were killed instantly, while several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Although specific operational details remain classified for security reasons, BN sources confirm that the attack was a result of a meticulously planned ambush. The restoration fighters reportedly had critical intelligence on their target, allowing them to strike with precision and retreat successfully.

Wednesday’s battlefield success follows an earlier BN report indicating that, as heavy rains subside, Ambazonian restoration forces are intensifying efforts to capitalize on the growing political crisis in French Cameroun. Their strategy reportedly aims to reclaim additional territories and strengthen the groundwork for international mediation and the eventual restoration of Ambazonian statehood.

As tensions in French Cameroun deepen, further confrontations are anticipated in the coming days. Ambazonian citizens are urged to continue collaborating with local defense forces to advance the liberation struggle.

While the regime mourns its losses in Bambili, political turmoil is rapidly engulfing Yaoundé. Reports suggest that growing divisions within the army have heightened anxiety among ruling CPDM loyalists. Sources close to the capital allege that the proclaimed president-elect, Issa Tchiroma, has managed to rally a loyal faction within the military, vowing to defend what he calls the “people’s stolen votes.” This internal split has left senior party officials unsettled as uncertainty clouds the nation’s political future.