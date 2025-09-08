The Colonial Governor of South West County of Ambazonia, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has expressed total frustration over the massive boycott of all schools he visited in Buea on the first day of the new school year of la république du Cameroun. Bernard Okalia Bilai paid courtesy visits to GHS Buea Town, GBHS Bokwoango, Bilingual Grammar School Molyko, GTHS Molyko, PCSS Buea Town and BIROCOL Small Soppo. In all the government schools visited, not a single student could be seen on campus; only a few teachers could be seen in Buea Town and Bokwaongo.

In frustration, the governor ordered the Delegate of Secondary Education to summon the school heads of those institutions that were not present on campus when he visited. He also requested the delegate to devise fresh moves to encourage students to return to school. However, the delegate, being new to his job, appealed to the governor to strengthen security so that more teachers and students can return to campus.

For the ninth year running, school has not begun on the opening date of the school calendar. The population of Ambazonia often use these people to express their frustration over assimilation and forced colonialism meted out to them.

From Buea through Kumba to Bamenda, Kumbo, and all 13 local government areas in Ambazonia, a complete lockdown was enforced this Monday, September 8, 2025. Many in Ambazonia still believe that the pressure mounted through ghost towns exerts insurmountable pressure on the colonial regime in Yaounde to realise that the greater majority of Ambazonians want a breakaway from La Republique du Cameroun.

By Lucas Muma in Buea