The Colonial Administrator for Kumbo, Makew Théophile Dumbeh, was found dead early this morning, Monday, December 22, 2025, at his residence in Kumbo, Bui Division, Northwest Region.

His body was discovered after he failed to show up for his usual morning run. Colleagues became concerned when he missed his daily sporting appointment. They went to his home and made the grim discovery.

Makew Théophile Dumbeh was a native of Ndop and a former student of Government Bilingual High School, Ndop. He served as the DO of Kumbo, the senior administrative role representing government authority within the subdivision.

The sudden death has shocked both the administration and the local community. His colleagues and residents expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a respected leader.

Community members remember him as a diligent public servant who worked to serve the people of Bui. News of his passing is already spreading across the region, stirring conversations on the fragility of life and the unexpected nature of death.

Authorities have not yet released official details on the cause of his death. Local leaders and citizens are awaiting further information.

Makeshift tributes have begun at places around Kumbo. Many are calling for calm and reflecting on his contributions to local governance.

By Lucas Muma