Ambush Carnage in Bambili: Four Gendarmes Slain by Separatist Gunmen – Biya’s Bloody Legacy of Lies and Mismanagement Exposed

By Andre Momo BaretaNews Correspondent

In the misty dawn hours that cloak the war-torn hills of Bambili, the thunder of separatist gunfire shattered the fragile silence of occupation, claiming the lives of four Cameroonian gendarmes and leaving a trail of bloodied uniforms and shattered dreams. This ambush, a brutal testament to the unrelenting fury of the Amba struggle, is not just another skirmish in the shadows—it’s a screaming indictment of Paul Biya’s rotten regime, nine years deep into a crisis it birthed with colonial arrogance and now pretends to “solve” with bullets and ballots forged in Yaoundé’s forgery factories.

Eyewitnesses, their voices trembling like the leaves on the coffee bushes that line these contested roads, paint a picture of horror unfolding just after 5 a.m. A routine patrol by the Intervention Unit of the National Gendarmerie—those very enforcers of Biya’s iron fist—rumbled into the ambush zone near Tubah, where the ghosts of resistance lurk in every ravine. Separatist fighters, disciplined shadows of the Southern Cameroons independence war, unleashed a coordinated hail of fire from elevated positions, turning the armored convoy into a deathtrap of exploding tires and splintered metal.

The fallen? Heroes in the eyes of their families, but mere pawns in the grand chess game of LRC’s (La République du Cameroun) genocidal occupation. Warrant Officer Hassana Zaké, a steadfast son of the Tubah Brigade, whose quiet resolve once patrolled these same paths with a father’s weary vigilance. Sergeant Madndjou Jean Patrice, the backbone of his squad, cut down mid-command as he shielded his brothers-in-arms. Senior Gendarme Essama Abondo Junior, young and fierce, his life snuffed out before he could taste the freedoms his Yaoundé overlords deny us all. And Keudjou Brunes, the unyielding heart of the unit, whose final breaths echoed the cries of a region starved for justice. Their faces—etched in the grainy photos now circulating like forbidden icons—stare back at us, accusatory and eternal, demanding: Why? For what?

The regime’s mouthpieces, ever the spineless scribes, mumble of “secured perimeters” and “ongoing probes,” but we know the script. No names released promptly, no accountability for the intelligence failures that send our youth—whether in khaki or civvies—into these meat grinders. Several more gendarmes lie wounded, ferried to clandestine clinics under the cover of military choppers, their survival a coin toss in Biya’s game of Russian roulette. The North-West Region, this cradle of Amba resistance, bleeds anew, its roads veins pulsing with the lifeblood of a people who refuse to kneel.

This is no isolated flare-up; it’s the festering wound of the Anglophone Genocide, mismanaged into monstrosity by a dictator whose grip on power clings like mildew to the walls of Etoudi Palace. Nine years! Nine years of ghost towns, school boycotts, mass graves, and midnight raids— all while Biya’s cronies sip cognac and plot their next “national dialogue” farce. And now, as the sham election dust settles, with “results” from the English-speaking regions tallied in the backrooms of CPDM hacks, the old fox claws for another term. Falsified tallies from Bamenda to Buea, where voters were herded like cattle to the polls under gunpoint, or boycotted en masse by those who see through the veil. Biya seeks continuity? Let him choke on it. The people of Southern Cameroons demand independence, not another cycle of subjugation.

From the frontlines of Bambili to the bullet-riddled streets of Nkwen, the message rings clear: the lions of Amba will not be caged. Our fighters, the true guardians of this land, strike not from hatred but from the sacred duty to liberate. To the families of the fallen gendarmes, BaretaNews extends a hand of solidarity—your loss is our shared scar, carved by the same colonial blade that divides us. But to Biya and his francophone puppeteers: your time is up. Release our prisoners, end the blockade, and face the referendum we crave, or watch as the flames of resistance consume your empire of illusions.

Stay locked in, Ambazonians. The dawn breaks not with mercy from Yaoundé, but with the roar of our unbowed will. #FreeAmbaland #EndAnglophoneCrisis #BiyaMustGo

Andre Momo is a veteran citizen journalist chronicling the fight for Southern Cameroons’ sovereignty. Follow BaretaNews for unfiltered truth from the trenches.