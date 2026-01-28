The University of Bamenda has taken a firm stance against unauthorised financial demands after students raised the alarm over a widely circulated request for additional payments. The institution warned that no fees beyond the officially approved registration charges should be paid, following concerns that a message in student groups was urging 20,000 francs CFA per student, linked to defence-related costs.

In a statement dated January 23, 2026, the Director of the College of Technology

(COLTECH), Professor Tsi Evaristus Angwafo, said any payment not listed in the university’s official fee schedule is illegal and should be ignored. He emphasised that students should not respond to unofficial requests or make payments outside the approved channels. The directive was issued to clarify confusion and protect students from potential exploitation.

The controversial payment demand originated in department WhatsApp groups, where a message suggested that each student contribute 20,000 francs CFA toward project defence expenses. If implemented, this could have generated nearly six million francs from about 300 students. This triggered public outcry, with many students condemning the proposal as excessive and unauthorised.

Although university officials have not explicitly cited the exact WhatsApp message in their notice, the timing of the campus directive strongly suggests it is a response to those student concerns. Many students welcomed the notice, saying it helped end uncertainty and stopped what they viewed as an unreasonable financial burden on learners.

The university’s clarification reinforces existing fee structures and seeks to curb unofficial levies that sometimes circulate within departments or student circles. Students are now being urged to report any further unauthorised financial requests to the appropriate campus authorities for verification.

This development has reignited a broader discussion about financial transparency at public universities in Cameroon, where students often push back against informal or unclear charges. It highlights the need for clear communication between university authorities and the student body to ensure that all fees are properly sanctioned and understood.

By Lucas Muma