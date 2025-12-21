By Mbah Godlove

As Christmas approaches, residents of Bamenda—the chief city of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone—are groaning under the weight of soaring prices of basic commodities, a situation many describe as both heartbreaking and unbearable.

Across the city’s markets, the cost of essential foodstuffs has risen sharply, compounding the already harsh realities imposed by the ongoing war of independence. For many families, survival has become a daily struggle.

“I don’t even know how my family and I will survive this period,” a commercial bike rider told Bamenda News. “Everything in the market is expensive. Groundnut oil, rice, coco yams—name it. Living in Bamenda now is only by the grace of God.”

Before the outbreak of the war of freedom, the Northern Zone was widely regarded as the breadbasket of Central Africa and parts of West Africa, supplying food far beyond its borders. Today, that proud legacy has been battered by insecurity, restricted movement, and systematic economic strangulation. Farmers and traders face enormous difficulties transporting produce to markets, while the population continues to endure what many describe as inhumane treatment under the colonial regime—conditions that pushed the people to choose dignity and self-definition over a system of gradual enslavement.

Traditionally, Christmas in Bamenda is a season of abundance, sharing, and communal feasting. This year, however, many families are uncertain about what December 25 will look like.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy,” the biker lamented. “But with these prices, it is hard to imagine how many homes will celebrate.”

Still, amid the hardship, the spirit of solidarity remains alive. “I believe if my neighbours are able to afford, we too can smile—and if we are able today, tomorrow we will help them,” he added, expressing hope in the deep-rooted culture of mutual support that has always defined the people of Bamenda.

As prices continue to climb and Christmas draws closer, residents are left clinging to faith, resilience, and communal unity—values that have sustained the people of Ambazonia through some of their darkest moments.