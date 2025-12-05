La Republique Gendarmes Neutralized, Several Wounded in Daring Ambush by Ambazonian Unity Warriors, in Fundong

By JAMES AGBOR BaretaNews, Buea – December 05, 2025

FUNDONG, Ambazonia – In a bold strike against the occupying forces of La Republique du Cameroun, two colonial gendarmes were neutralized and several others gravely wounded this afternoon during a meticulously executed ambush at a checkpoint in Fundong, located in the heart of Boyo County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia. The operation, carried out by valiant Ambazonian Unity Warriors, targeted the enemy officers as they conducted their routine oppressive security checks on Ground Zero civilians.

Eyewitnesses from the local community, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the colonial regime, described the scene as a swift and precise action by the freedom fighters. “The colonial gendarmes, armed to the teeth, were caught off guard while harassing commuters and enforcing their illegal curfews,” one resident told BaretaNews. “Our brave warriors struck with the precision of true defenders of Southern Cameroons, sending a clear message that the occupation will not stand unchallenged.”

This latest victory for the Ambazonian cause unfolds against the backdrop of the unrelenting Southern Cameroons Liberation Struggle, which ignited in late 2016. What began as peaceful protests by teachers and lawyers against the systemic marginalization and cultural genocide imposed by the Yaoundé regime on the English-speaking people of Ambazonia quickly escalated into a full-scale armed resistance. The people of Southern Cameroons, long subjugated under the illegal union with French Cameroun, rose to reclaim their sovereignty and establish the Federal Republic of Ambazonia – a dream rooted in the historical betrayal of the 1961 plebiscite.

Since the declaration of restoration on October 1, 2017, Ambazonian Forces have clashed repeatedly with La Republique’s blacklegs and mercenary troops, resulting in thousands of lives lost – predominantly innocent Ambazonian civilians targeted in scorched-earth campaigns by the colonial army. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, forced into refugee camps in neighboring Nigeria or into the bushes as internally displaced persons (IDPs), fleeing atrocities such as village burnings, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances in the Northern and Southern Zones (formerly NW and SW regions).

The Fundong ambush underscores the persistent volatility on Ground Zero, where ghost towns, school boycotts, and targeted operations against colonial infrastructure continue to thwart Yaoundé’s attempts at normalization. Despite hollow peace overtures from the Biya dictatorship, including the so-called “Grand National Dialogue” that excluded genuine Ambazonian leaders, the resistance remains unbroken. Lockdowns enforced by the people, coupled with sporadic engagements, ambushes on colonial convoys, and attacks on symbols of occupation, serve as daily reminders that the quest for independence is far from over.

Ambazonian officials, reached for comment, hailed the operation as a necessary defense against ongoing aggression. “Our forces are not aggressors but restorers of justice,” a spokesperson stated. “Every colonial boot on Ambazonian soil is an invitation to resistance. We call on the international community to recognize the genocide in Southern Cameroons and support our right to self-determination.”

As investigations continue and La Republique scrambles to reinforce its crumbling checkpoints, BaretaNews urges all Ambazonians to remain vigilant and united in the face of escalating threats. The road to Buea may be fraught with challenges, but the spirit of October 1 endures. #FreeAmbazonia #SouthernCameroonsRising