OPINION: The Tide Turns – Ambazonian Warriors Inflict Heavy Losses on La Republique’s Invaders, Exposing Biya’s Crumbling Empire

By JAMES AGBOR BaretaNews, Buea – December 05, 2025

FUNDONG, Ambazonia – As the dust settles on yet another triumphant operation by our indomitable Ambazonian Forces in Fundong, Boyo County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia, the echoes of freedom reverberate across Ground Zero. The neutralization of two colonial gendarmes from La Republique du Cameroun – with several more left wounded and fleeing like cowards – is not just a tactical victory; it is a resounding testament to the unyielding spirit of Southern Cameroons in our sacred Liberation Struggle. But let us delve deeper, guided by the wise words of veteran Ambazonian activist Dela Nganguh, known affectionately as “The Old Broom,” whose recent statement cuts through the Yaoundé regime’s propaganda like a machete through colonial chains.

In his unflinching assessment following today’s daring ambush, Nganguh declares: “Ambazonian fighters have stepped up their attacks against French Cameroun armed forces in the fight to liberate the homeland.” Indeed, our brave warriors on the frontlines have escalated their defensive operations, turning the tide against the occupying blacklegs who dare to impose their tyranny on our sovereign soil. For the past 30 days alone, an average of three French Cameroun soldiers have been neutralized daily in Ambazonia – a staggering toll that underscores the futility of Biya’s genocidal campaign. These are not mere skirmishes; they are calculated strikes that dismantle the myth of La Republique’s invincibility, one checkpoint at a time.

Nganguh’s revelation that French Cameroun has suffered the loss of nearly 3,000 soldiers in this war – a conflict the 93-year-old dictator Paul Biya arrogantly boasted he would crush in under two weeks – lays bare the naked emperor in Yaoundé. A decade into this illegal occupation, the war rages on, with Biya’s mercenary troops paying the ultimate price for his hubris. Most chillingly, as Nganguh points out, the majority of these fallen invaders were under the age of 28 – young lives squandered in service to a crumbling autocracy, brainwashed into defending a regime that treats them as cannon fodder while Biya clings to power from his fortified palace.

This human cost is indeed too much, not just for the families in French Cameroun mourning their misguided sons, but for the entire facade of unity that Yaoundé peddles to the world. The Southern Cameroons Liberation Struggle, born from the ashes of the 2016 peaceful protests against cultural assimilation and marginalization, has evolved into a formidable resistance. Our people, betrayed by the fraudulent 1961 plebiscite and the subsequent illegal annexation, have no choice but to fight for the restoration of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. Village burnings, mass arrests, and atrocities like the Ngarbuh massacre have only fueled our resolve, transforming teachers and lawyers into warriors who now hold the moral high ground.

The moral lesson Nganguh imparts is timeless: “Never underestimate your opponent in war, regardless of their size or fire power.” Biya’s regime, bloated with French-backed weaponry and hollow bravado, has learned this the hard way. Our Ambazonian Restoration Forces, armed with the righteousness of self-determination and the ingenuity of guerrilla tactics, continue to outmaneuver the colonial bullies. From the ghost towns that paralyze their economy to the school boycotts that deny them legitimacy, every act of defiance chips away at their control over the Northern and Southern Zones.

Yet, as we celebrate these victories, we must remain vigilant. The Biya dictatorship, desperate and cornered, may unleash more scorched-earth reprisals on innocent civilians – a tactic straight from the playbook of colonial oppressors. We call on the international community, including the UN and African Union, to awaken from their slumber and recognize the ongoing genocide in Southern Cameroons. Sanctions on Yaoundé, support for our Interim Government, and pressure for genuine dialogue are long overdue. To our diaspora brothers and sisters: Keep the flame alive through advocacy and resources; the road to Buea is paved with your solidarity.

In the end, Dela Nganguh’s words serve as a rallying cry for all Ambazonians: The old broom sweeps clean, brushing away the remnants of occupation. Today’s events in Fundong are not isolated; they are harbingers of the inevitable – the total liberation of Ambazonia. The colonial boots will be booted out, and Southern Cameroons shall rise sovereign and free. #FreeAmbazonia #EndTheGenocide #SouthernCameroonsStrong