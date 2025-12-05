OPINION: La Republique’s Callous Indifference Exposed – Even Their Own Activists Decry the Neglect of Fallen Blacklegs in Ambazonia’s Unyielding Struggle

By JAMES AGBOR BaretaNews, Buea – December 05, 2025

FUNDONG, Ambazonia – In the wake of the heroic ambush by Ambazonian Forces that neutralized two colonial gendarmes at a Fundong checkpoint in Boyo County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia, fresh revelations from within La Republique du Cameroun’s own circles paint a damning picture of the Yaoundé regime’s utter disregard for its expendable troops. As our valiant warriors continue to defend Southern Cameroons against the illegal occupation, even a Cameroun activist blogger, N’ZUI MANTO, has unwittingly highlighted the Biya dictatorship’s cold-hearted machinery – a system that treats its soldiers as disposable pawns in a losing war.

According to MANTO’s post, the second fallen gendarme has been identified as Teguia Djeuffa Emmanuel, a young blackleg sent to his doom on Ground Zero. Shockingly, his grieving family learned of his neutralization not through official channels, but via MANTO’s Telegram channel. “His family discovered the death of their child in my Telegram channel and said that they have not received any calls so far from the Cameroonian army nor to announce the death of their son, nor to express condolences,” MANTO lamented. This admission from a pro-Yaoundé voice underscores the profound rot within La Republique’s military: No notification, no condolences, no humanity – just silence from a regime too arrogant or too ashamed to acknowledge its mounting defeats.

MANTO goes further, tallying 1794 identified soldiers killed since the outbreak of the Southern Cameroons Liberation Struggle – a figure that, while likely underreported to mask the true scale of their humiliation, still reveals the staggering cost of Biya’s genocidal folly. This comes hot on the heels of reports from our own sources estimating nearly 3,000 colonial losses, many unidentified and buried in shallow graves to conceal the bloodshed. The discrepancy only amplifies the chaos in Yaoundé, where propaganda battles reality, and families are left in the dark while their loved ones rot in Ambazonian soil.

This is the moral bankruptcy of the 93-year-old tyrant Paul Biya’s empire laid bare. What began as peaceful demands for justice in 2016 – against the erasure of our Anglophone heritage, the imposition of French-dominated courts and schools, and the betrayal of the 1961 plebiscite – has morphed into a righteous armed resistance that exposes La Republique’s vulnerabilities daily. Our Ambazonian fighters, driven by the spirit of restoration declared on October 1, 2017, are not aggressors but liberators, striking at symbols of oppression like checkpoints and convoys. The Fundong operation is but the latest in a surge of defensive actions, averaging three neutralizations per day over the past month, as our warriors reclaim control over the Northern and Southern Zones.

Yet, amid these victories, we must reflect on the human tragedy MANTO’s words evoke – not out of sympathy for the invaders, but as a stark warning to those still propping up Biya’s crumbling throne. Young men under 28, lured or coerced into this unjust war, are sacrificed without a whisper of remorse from their commanders. Families abandoned, bodies unclaimed – this is the “unity” Yaoundé enforces through scorched-earth tactics, village razings, and atrocities that have displaced hundreds of thousands of our people into IDP bushes or Nigerian refugee camps.

The lesson here is clear: The Biya regime’s indifference to its own is a harbinger of its inevitable collapse. As ghost towns grind their economy to a halt and school boycotts deny them legitimacy, our united front grows stronger. We urge the international community to heed these exposures from within La Republique itself – impose sanctions, recognize the genocide in Southern Cameroons, and support our Interim Government’s call for self-determination.

To our diaspora and ground forces: Stay resolute. The old colonial chains are breaking, one ambush at a time. Teguia Djeuffa Emmanuel’s story, broadcast by their own, is a clarion call that the occupation’s end is near. Southern Cameroons will be free, and no amount of neglect or denial can stop the march to Buea. #FreeAmbazonia #EndColonialOccupation #SouthernCameroonsUnbreakable