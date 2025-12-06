By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Bafut are gripped by fear after the killing of several civilians on Thursday, December 5. More than twenty four hours after the incident, the community is still struggling to understand what happened and why unarmed men became targets.

According to local sources, the victims, all men, were having a meal at a restaurant in Nfoyah, a locality in Bafut LGA, Mezam County, when armed soldiers stormed the area. Witnesses say the troops, believed to have come from Bambui, were on a mission to track fighters who had reportedly arrested some suspects for questioning.

Shortly before midday, a heavily armed contingent entered Nfoyah. Their first stop was the small restaurant where the men were gathered. Without engaging them or asking any questions, the soldiers opened fire, killing at least four civilians on the spot.

The attack has deepened fear among residents who say they have lived under constant tension since the conflict escalated almost a decade ago. Many blame repeated military raids for the rising civilian death toll.

“No place is safe for us. We are tired of burying our children,” an elderly woman said, still shaken after losing her son in the shooting.

Bafut has been one of the hardest hit areas since the crisis began. Frequent confrontations between armed groups and state forces have left the population trapped in cycles of violence. Residents say that instead of targeting combatants, security forces often strike unarmed civilians, leaving families devastated.

The latest killings have pushed the community into a new wave of fear. People say they no longer know who might be the next victim, and uncertainty hangs heavily over daily life in Bafut.