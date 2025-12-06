Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Bafut are gripped by fear after the killing of several civilians on Thursday, December 5. More than twenty four hours after the incident, the community is still struggling to understand what happened and why unarmed men became targets.

According to local sources, the victims, all men, were having a meal at a restaurant in Nfoyah, a locality in Bafut LGA, Mezam County, when armed soldiers stormed the area. Witnesses say the troops, believed to have come from Bambui, were on a mission to track fighters who had reportedly arrested some suspects for questioning.

Shortly before midday, a heavily armed contingent entered Nfoyah. Their first stop was the small restaurant where the men were gathered. Without engaging them or asking any questions, the soldiers opened fire, killing at least four civilians on the spot.

The attack has deepened fear among residents who say they have lived under constant tension since the conflict escalated almost a decade ago. Many blame repeated military raids for the rising civilian death toll.

“No place is safe for us. We are tired of burying our children,” an elderly woman said, still shaken after losing her son in the shooting.

Bafut has been one of the hardest hit areas since the crisis began. Frequent confrontations between armed groups and state forces have left the population trapped in cycles of violence. Residents say that instead of targeting combatants, security forces often strike unarmed civilians, leaving families devastated.

The latest killings have pushed the community into a new wave of fear. People say they no longer know who might be the next victim, and uncertainty hangs heavily over daily life in Bafut.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Debate Over Colonial President’s Whereabouts: A Non-Issue for Ambazonia

Debate Over Colonial President’s Whereabouts: A Non-Issue for Ambazonia By Mbah Godlove…
  • October 11, 2024
  • 2 minute read
mass murder scheme in ambazonia

The Southern Cameroons Liberation Council, SCLC endorses Ghost Town Calls in Meme and Fako Counties as biya’s emissary of doom comes visiting

    The Southern Cameroons Liberation Council, SCLC endorses Ghost Town Calls…
  • May 14, 2019
  • 2 minute read

Change of Game Strategy-A Wan-Obi Donatus Statement

        CHANGE OF GAME STRATEGY. The ENEMY knows the…
  • March 10, 2018
  • 2 minute read

Cameroon-UK Gas Deal: Likely Corrupt and Definitely Dripping with Blood – MoRISC

Cameroon-UK Gas Deal: Likely Corrupt and Definitely Dripping with Blood – MoRISC…
  • June 10, 2018
  • 2 minute read