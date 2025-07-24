Constitutional Council Ducks Accountability in Kamto Petition Dismissal

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews

In yet another controversial decision that raises serious concerns about the state of democratic governance in Cameroon, the Constitutional Council has dismissed a legal petition filed by opposition leader Maurice Kamto. The Council, in a move that critics say reflects a disturbing abdication of responsibility, declared itself “not competent” to rule on the alleged nonexistence and irregularity of the national electoral register.

Kamto, former leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), now running under the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM) after concerns about his eligibility under the CRM due to its lack of elected representatives. had challenged the legality and legitimacy of the current electoral framework, arguing that the absence of a credible and transparent electoral register fundamentally undermines the integrity of upcoming elections. Rather than addressing the substantive claims, the Council took refuge in procedural technicalities, refusing to engage with the core democratic issue at hand.

Legal analysts and opposition voices are already condemning the ruling as a dangerous precedent and a blatant act of political cowardice. “The Constitutional Council was established to serve as a guardian of the constitution and a referee in electoral matters,” said a legal expert who requested anonymity. “By refusing to rule on something as fundamental as the existence of a credible electoral register, the Council is essentially saying it has no role in ensuring fair elections.”

This ruling further cements long-standing accusations that the Constitutional Council is little more than a rubber-stamp institution beholden to the ruling regime. Observers note that this is not the first time the Council has sided with the status quo, often invoking narrow interpretations of the law to dismiss critical petitions that threaten entrenched political interests.

Maurice Kamto, a former Minister and prominent legal scholar, has yet to formally respond to the dismissal, but sources within the MANIDEM suggest the party is weighing its options, including possible mobilisation of public support and international legal avenues.

The decision, while expected by many, deals a blow to hopes for electoral reform in Cameroon, where voter apathy, electoral fraud, and institutional opacity have marred democratic progress for decades.

As the country edges closer to another election cycle, the Constitutional Council’s refusal to address foundational issues casts a long shadow over the credibility of any future vote. Critics argue that until the judiciary breaks free from executive influence and asserts its constitutional mandate, the promise of democratic renewal in Cameroon will remain elusive.