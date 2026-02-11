By Godlove Mbah

The 60th edition of Cameroon’s National Youth Day on February 11, 2026, was marked not only by official parades and patriotic speeches, but also by a wave of protests that disrupted celebrations in several parts of the country. In cities such as Garoua, Maroua, Ngaoundéré and other regional capitals, groups of young people expressed frustration over what they describe as worsening economic hardship, shrinking civic space, and the continued marginalization of dissenting voices.

While authorities maintained that the day would proceed under the theme, “Youth at the Heart of Great Hopes for a United, Stable, and Prosperous Cameroon,” events on the ground reflected a more complex national mood. In several grandstands, scattered demonstrations and symbolic acts of protest underscored the deep disconnect many young Cameroonians say they feel between official rhetoric and lived reality.

For many youths, the annual celebration has become a reminder of unfulfilled promises. Despite repeated government pledges to prioritize youth employment, entrepreneurship and political inclusion, unemployment and underemployment remain widespread. Young graduates continue to struggle to secure stable jobs, while those in rural communities face limited access to basic services and opportunities. The sense of frustration has been compounded by rising living costs and limited avenues for meaningful civic participation.

Human rights advocates and opposition voices argue that beyond economic concerns, there is growing unease about the treatment of young people who hold dissenting political opinions. Reports from civil society groups indicate that a number of youths arrested during protests or on allegations related to political activism remain in detention. Activists have raised concerns over prison conditions and have called for greater transparency regarding the health and welfare of detainees.

Particularly contentious are allegations that young supporters of opposition movements — including those aligned with figures such as Issa Tchiroma Bakary and other political actors — have faced arrest and prolonged detention. Families of detainees and advocacy groups claim that some incarcerated youths have died while in custody over the years, sparking demands for independent investigations and judicial reforms. Government authorities, for their part, have consistently stated that arrests and detentions are conducted in accordance with the law and in the interest of national security.

In Garoua, Maroua and Ngaoundéré, witnesses reported moments of tension as groups of young people attempted to voice grievances during or around official ceremonies. Though security forces maintained a visible presence, celebrations largely continued as planned. However, the protests, whether brief or symbolic, highlighted the extent to which Youth Day has evolved into a platform for competing narratives about the state of the nation.

On one side stands the government’s call for unity, stability and constructive engagement. Officials emphasized the importance of discipline, patriotism and youth participation in national development. On the other side are young Cameroonians who argue that genuine participation must include the freedom to express opposing views without fear of repression.

As Cameroon marks six decades of celebrating its youth, the 2026 edition underscores a fundamental question: what space is truly available for young people to shape the country’s political and economic future? The contrast between official festivities and public protest suggests that beyond parades and speeches, many youths are calling for deeper reforms — greater accountability, expanded economic opportunities, and stronger guarantees of civil liberties.

Whether the events of this year’s Youth Day will lead to meaningful dialogue or further entrench existing divisions remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that for a significant segment of Cameroon’s youth, February 11 is no longer just a day of celebration. It has become a moment to demand change and to reflect on the sacrifices, aspirations, and unresolved grievances that continue to shape their generation’s place in the nation’s history.