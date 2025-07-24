Ambazonia Stands Firm: Cameroon Elections Banned to Protect a Victimized People

Washington, DC – July 22, 2025

In a defiant stand against decades of oppression, the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, under Chris Anu Foben, has banned the upcoming Cameroon elections set for October 12, 2025, from taking place on its claimed Southern Cameroons territory. This courageous decree highlights the plight of a people long victimized by La République du Cameroun (LRC), which has ruled for 43 years under Paul Biya, extending its grip toward a potential 50-year reign. For Ambazonians, this ban is a vital step to reclaim their stolen sovereignty and defend their right to self-determination.

The statement declares LRC’s loss of legitimacy over the territory, a claim tied to the contested 1961 integration of Southern Cameroons. All election activities—campaigning, voting, or organizing—are outlawed, with Restoration Fighters ordered to arrest any LRC official, party agent, or candidate entering Ambazonian soil. This resolute action underscores the community’s resolve to end a cycle of imprisonment and violence inflicted upon them, a testament to their unyielding spirit despite years of suffering.

Yet, the move is not without criticism. Some voices within and beyond Ambazonia argue that boycotting the elections could prolong the conflict. Local moderates and international observers suggest that participating to vote Biya out might open doors to peace negotiations and reduce bloodshed. “If Ambazonians want a seat at the table, they should use their ballots to end Biya’s rule,” said a Yaoundé-based analyst, cautioning that the ban risks isolating the movement and inviting harsher crackdowns. The decree’s threat of “swift and uncompromising” retribution against dissenters also raises concerns about internal unity, potentially alienating those who seek dialogue over defiance.

Despite these critiques, Ambazonia’s stance resonates as a cry for justice from a people enduring systemic repression. The international community’s response remains mixed—some applaud the struggle for independence, while others fear escalation. With contact details provided (email: ambazoniaig@gmail.com, phone: +1 (346) 504-3666, website: https://www.ambazoniagov.org), the Interim Government seeks global support for a cause rooted in survival. As the region teeters on the edge, the question remains: will this ban forge a path to freedom or deepen the wounds of a beleaguered nation?

CC: The Media