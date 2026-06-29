An 11-year-old girl was brutally murdered over the weekend in what investigators suspect may have been a ritual-inspired attack in Yaoundé, the capital of the neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

The gruesome incident unfolded at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, in the Anguissa neighbourhood of Yaoundé. According to local reports, an unidentified woman allegedly forced her way into a residence where three children had been left alone before launching a vicious knife attack on the eldest, identified as Nama Sylvana.

The two younger children later told investigators that after repeatedly stabbing the victim, the woman calmly declared that she had completed a “sacrifice” before asking them to kneel and pray with her. Terrified by the bizarre statement, the children fled the house and raised the alarm.

Residents, assisted by commercial motorbike riders, immediately launched a search across the neighbourhood. The suspect was eventually tracked down, apprehended by the angry crowd and handed over to French Cameroun security forces before any mob justice could be carried out.

A video circulating on social media shows the suspect being questioned shortly after her arrest. She allegedly confessed that a prophet had instructed her to kill the child, claiming the act would solve all the problems troubling her life.

Investigators, working alongside a forensic pathologist, confirmed that little Nama Sylvana sustained no fewer than 17 stab wounds during the savage attack. Her remains have since been transferred to the mortuary of the Yaoundé Central Hospital for further forensic examinations.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews