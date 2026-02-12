Two police officers have died following a tragic road accident that occurred early this morning, Thursday, February 12, 2026, on the Mokundange Road in Limbe.

The incident happened at about 4:00 a.m. during what sources describe as a routine control operation. The officers, said to be from the 2023 intake, had stopped a lorry transporting plywood for inspection.

According to initial reports, the officers requested the vehicle’s documents and later instructed the driver to proceed to the police station. The driver allegedly raised concerns about the lorry’s mechanical condition, stating that the brakes had failed and that he could not safely drive the vehicle.

Despite the objections, the vehicle was driven away from the checkpoint with police officers on board. Two officers reportedly sat in the front cabin, while others positioned themselves at the back of the truck.

A few minutes later, the lorry was involved in a violent crash. The vehicle is said to have tumbled along the road, resulting in the immediate death of the two officers seated in the front. Two other officers who had been at the back sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The driver and his assistant were also taken to the hospital.

Witness accounts indicate that there had been a brief standoff before the vehicle was moved. Some sources claim the driver insisted that the lorry had developed a mechanical fault, particularly with its braking system. These claims have not yet been independently verified.

The accident has raised serious questions about road safety, the mechanical fitness of commercial vehicles, and operational decisions taken during enforcement activities. It remains unclear whether the vehicle had undergone proper inspection before the journey or whether due consideration was given to the driver’s reported concerns.

The crash has also resulted in significant material loss, as the lorry was severely damaged. The owner of the vehicle now faces the loss of both equipment and cargo, while two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement detailing the circumstances that led to the accident. An investigation is expected to determine responsibility and clarify whether mechanical failure, human error, or procedural lapses contributed to the fatal outcome.

As Limbe residents react to the news, many are calling for greater professionalism in roadside operations and stricter enforcement of vehicle safety standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future.