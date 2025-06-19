Paul Biya’s Latest Tweet Sparks Outrage, Laughter Across Ambazonia

Yaoundé, Cameroon – June 19, 2025

In a stunning display of either political irony or complete detachment from reality, Cameroon’s long-serving president, Paul Biya, (or at least whoever handles his social media) declared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Henceforth, no person will be harassed because of his ideas, opinions and beliefs, as long as they are not against the laws or the rights of others.” #PaulBiya #OneAndIndivisible #Cameroon

The message was met with immediate backlash and ridicule, particularly from activists and citizens in Southern Cameroons and the Ambazonian independence movement. Many pointed out the glaring contradiction between the tweet’s lofty proclamation and the brutal reality on the ground.

For over seven years, the Cameroonian government has faced international condemnation over alleged human rights abuses, arbitrary arrests, and the violent suppression of dissenting voices, especially those advocating for the independence of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia).

COMMENTARY: Mark Bareta Reacts – “This must be a parody account”

By Mark Bareta, Ambazonian Activist & Commentator

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have just seen what might be the most absurd, delusional, or satirical post ever to come from the Republic of Cameroon. Paul Biya—or rather, the ghost managing his page while he naps in Geneva—claims no one will be harassed for their ideas or beliefs. Really? Tell that to the thousands of Ambazonians rotting in prison for simply demanding freedom.

Does the old man even know this tweet exists? Whoever wrote it should be arrested for impersonating him. Or better still, dragged to the very cells where Mancho Bibixy and others have been locked up since 2017 for ‘ideas.’

This is not governance. It’s not leadership. It’s a mockery of every Southern Cameroonian who has been tortured, killed, or exiled for speaking out.

If this is an attempt at humor from Etoudi, it’s falling flat. We don’t need empty tweets. We need justice. We need dialogue. And yes, we need pressure—because Ambazonia is not backing down.”

Conclusion

Biya’s tweet, intended perhaps as a gesture of goodwill or damage control, has only further exposed the deep chasm between the regime’s propaganda and the lived experiences of its citizens—especially those in the embattled Anglophone regions. In the words of many observers: “Cameroon is not just one and indivisible. It’s one, indivisible… and deeply divided.”