Kah Walla’s Bafut Trip
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Kah Walla Is Right: Ambazonians Urged to Reject 2025 Cameroun Presidential Elections

By Mbah Godlove — June 25, 2025

Renowned Camerounian opposition leader Edith Kah Walla has made a bold call for a boycott of the 2025 Presidential elections, citing the urgent need for meaningful electoral reforms. Her message is resonating far beyond the boundaries of Cameroun’s political elite—striking a powerful chord within the hearts of Ambazonians.

Kah Walla, a longtime advocate for democratic reform in Cameroun, argues that under the current entrenched regime of Paul Biya, elections are nothing more than a ritual to preserve the status quo. She asserts that without systemic change, no electoral process—however well-meaning—can unseat the current dictatorship. Her statement has reopened critical conversations about the necessity of a popular uprising or even military-led transitional governance to dismantle the Biya regime and pave the way for democratic renewal.

For Ambazonians, the message is even more urgent.

Since 2016, the people of Southern Cameroons—Ambazonia—have been engaged in an armed struggle against the Camerounian state, seeking liberation and sovereignty. In this context, the idea of participating in the 2025 Cameroun elections is viewed by many as a betrayal of the cause.

“Even Cameroun’s own politicians know that voting in this election only serves to legitimize Biya’s control,” Mark Bareta told BaretaNews. “If Kah Walla sees it, we must be even clearer in our stance. Ambazonians must not register, attend rallies, or vote.”

Pro-independence voices across the territory are emphasizing that any form of participation in Cameroun’s electoral process directly undermines the legitimacy of Ambazonia’s liberation struggle. It would send the wrong signal both domestically and internationally—that Ambazonia is still subject to Yaoundé’s authority.

To the Self-Defense Forces operating in the homeland, the message is equally direct: protect Ambazonian territory, and ensure that Cameroun’s electoral activities do not take root within it.

As the world watches Cameroun’s descent into further political stagnation, Ambazonians are being reminded that their path to freedom lies not through ballots cast under a colonial system—but through continued resistance and self-determination.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like
SECRETARIES

Of Biya Laptop Offers and Hard Questions

Cameroonians have reacted negatively to the news that President Biya will be…
  • July 27, 2016
  • 3 minute read
mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Southern Cameroonians remain endangered species in La Republique Du Cameroun

Merciful Truth: Southern Cameroonians remain endangered species in La Republique Du Cameroun.…
  • June 23, 2017
  • 3 minute read

Ambazonia Forces Pay Tributes To Hero Robert Mugabe: He Inspired Us To Fight Colonialism And French Rule

    ADF Mourn Mugabe, Say He Inspired Their Freedom Quest By…
  • September 7, 2019
  • 2 minute read
Cameroon

Boh Herbert, MoRisc Leader Condemns Arson Attack On Ni John Fru Ndi

        The attack on Ni John Fru Ndi’s compound,…
  • March 1, 2018
  • 2 minute read