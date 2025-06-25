Kah Walla Is Right: Ambazonians Urged to Reject 2025 Cameroun Presidential Elections

By Mbah Godlove — June 25, 2025

Renowned Camerounian opposition leader Edith Kah Walla has made a bold call for a boycott of the 2025 Presidential elections, citing the urgent need for meaningful electoral reforms. Her message is resonating far beyond the boundaries of Cameroun’s political elite—striking a powerful chord within the hearts of Ambazonians.

Kah Walla, a longtime advocate for democratic reform in Cameroun, argues that under the current entrenched regime of Paul Biya, elections are nothing more than a ritual to preserve the status quo. She asserts that without systemic change, no electoral process—however well-meaning—can unseat the current dictatorship. Her statement has reopened critical conversations about the necessity of a popular uprising or even military-led transitional governance to dismantle the Biya regime and pave the way for democratic renewal.

For Ambazonians, the message is even more urgent.

Since 2016, the people of Southern Cameroons—Ambazonia—have been engaged in an armed struggle against the Camerounian state, seeking liberation and sovereignty. In this context, the idea of participating in the 2025 Cameroun elections is viewed by many as a betrayal of the cause.

“Even Cameroun’s own politicians know that voting in this election only serves to legitimize Biya’s control,” Mark Bareta told BaretaNews. “If Kah Walla sees it, we must be even clearer in our stance. Ambazonians must not register, attend rallies, or vote.”

Pro-independence voices across the territory are emphasizing that any form of participation in Cameroun’s electoral process directly undermines the legitimacy of Ambazonia’s liberation struggle. It would send the wrong signal both domestically and internationally—that Ambazonia is still subject to Yaoundé’s authority.

To the Self-Defense Forces operating in the homeland, the message is equally direct: protect Ambazonian territory, and ensure that Cameroun’s electoral activities do not take root within it.

As the world watches Cameroun’s descent into further political stagnation, Ambazonians are being reminded that their path to freedom lies not through ballots cast under a colonial system—but through continued resistance and self-determination.