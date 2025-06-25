Up next
BREAKING: Ambazonia Special Forces Arrest Cameroonian Military Commander in Ngonkutunja

June 25, 2025 — BaretaNews, culled from Amba News

Ambazonia Special Forces have apprehended a high-ranking Cameroonian military commander in Ngonkutunja, Northern Ambazonia. The commander, reportedly disguised as a civilian, was attempting to infiltrate the community with alleged plans to carry out harassment, kidnapping, rape, and murder targeting peaceful Ambazonians.

The detained officer is scheduled to appear before an Ambazonia court this morning, where he will face serious charges including crimes against humanity and acts stemming from the longstanding impunity granted by the Cameroonian regime.

This arrest comes on the heels of a recent announcement by the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon regarding its ongoing training programs for Cameroonian security forces aimed at combating insurgency in the conflict-affected region. The timing of this capture has intensified calls from various groups for a prisoner exchange deal between Ambazonia and Cameroon.

The situation remains fluid, and BaretaNews will provide updates as more information becomes available.

