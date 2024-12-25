Ambazonians Celebrate Christmas While Honouring the Life and Legacy of Pa Ayah Paul Abine

Buea, December 25, 2024

As Ambazonians around the world mark Christmas—a season of love, peace, and unity—the day has also become a solemn occasion to honour the late Pa Ayah Paul Abine, a towering figure in the history of the Southern Cameroons’ struggle for justice and self-determination.

In a press statement released by Dabney Yerima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, the nation reflected on the enduring legacy of Pa Ayah Paul. Described as a “beacon of justice and truth,” Ayah Paul was celebrated for his unyielding advocacy for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

“Pa Ayah Paul was not just a legal mind but a relentless advocate for fairness and the rights of the voiceless,” Yerima wrote, emphasizing his courage in standing for what is right even in the face of adversity.

The late Ayah Paul was revered as one of Ambazonia’s most principled leaders, dedicating his life to the pursuit of freedom and equality for his people. His commitment to justice inspired generations, setting a high standard for leadership grounded in integrity.

The Vice President called on Ambazonians to draw lessons from Pa Ayah Paul’s life, urging them to honour his memory by continuing the fight for justice, righteousness, and compassion. Yerima’s statement also reminded citizens of the importance of the Christmas season as a symbol of truth, love, and unity.

“May the light of Christmas illuminate our hearts and inspire us to continue his work, ensuring that his legacy lives on,” Yerima concluded.

Pa Ayah Paul’s passing left a significant void in the hearts of many Ambazonians, but his ideals and vision remain a guiding light for the ongoing struggle for freedom. As the Federal Republic of Ambazonia commemorates this Christmas, the life of this iconic leader serves as a reminder of the values that unite the Ambazonian people in their quest for independence.

This Christmas, Ambazonians are called upon not only to celebrate but also to reflect on the sacrifices made by leaders like Ayah Paul Abine and to channel their resolve toward building a just and democratic future.