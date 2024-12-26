Ambazonia Mourns the Exit of Trailblazer Justice Ayah Paul Abine: Tribute from Sisiku Ayuk Tabe

Buea, December 26, 2024

The passing of Hon. Justice Ayah Paul Abine, a distinguished jurist and political icon in Ambazonia, continues to evoke profound grief and reflection across the nation. Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the incarcerated leader of the Ambazonian independence movement, has issued a powerful eulogy commemorating the legacy of this trailblazer.

In a heartfelt tribute titled “The Exit of a Trailblazer,” Sisiku Ayuk Tabe described Ayah Paul as a man who dared to create new paths where none existed, embodying courage, resilience, and an unrelenting commitment to justice. Born in Akwaya, Ayah Paul’s life was marked by a series of bold decisions, from his tenure as a CPDM parliamentarian to his principled exit from the party, culminating in his founding of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

“You bore the burden of grace and have been a shining example for us,” Sisiku wrote, acknowledging Ayah Paul’s courage in criticizing the La République du Cameroun (LRC) system, even at great personal cost.

Ayah Paul’s advocacy extended to championing the truth about the former UN Trust Territory of British Southern Cameroons, now known as Ambazonia. He consistently called for addressing the root causes of the conflict at a negotiating table, making him a voice of reason in turbulent times.

Sisiku also recounted Ayah Paul’s inspirational visit to the military court during his own trial. “You gave us courage and a reason to continue the fight,” he stated, reaffirming Ayah Paul’s influence as a beacon of hope for those resisting oppression.

The tribute likened Ayah Paul’s leadership to that of biblical figures, describing him as a Moses who led the Ambazonian people toward liberation. Sisiku expressed hope that Ayah’s legacy would inspire future generations to complete the journey across the metaphorical Mungo River to freedom.

Sisiku concluded by honouring Ayah Paul’s purposeful life and praying for his eternal rest in the bosom of the Creator. “Fare thee well, Big Brother,” he signed off, encapsulating the profound loss felt by the Ambazonian people.