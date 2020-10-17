Connect with us

News

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing
Advertisement

News

Bakassi Population Abandoned As Ambazonia War Of Independence Intensifies

News

Colonial Governor Endorses Monday Ghost- Town: Postpones tour to Schools

News

Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

News

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County

News

Renewed Enthusiasm, Optimism As Ambazonians Observe 2020 Independence Day

News

366 Days After Fake National Dailogue: French Cameroun Counts Failures

News

Tears In Tiko Over Colonial Military Raids

News

Panic In French Cameroun Over Failure Of Operation Bamenda Clean

News

Prof Lumumba Lampoons Life Jailing Of Ambazonia Leaders: Calls For International Intervention

News

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing

Published

1 day ago

on

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing

By Mbah Godlove.

French Cameroun forces have continued to wreck terror on residence of Bui County after a traditional cleansing took place to seek long lasting peace.

Abduction, killing torture and looting remain very rampant especially in Kumbo.

A local revealed that insecurity has doubled despite the traditional ritual to savage the situation.

He intimated that while the said let’s give peace a chance traditional performance was ongoing, a boy was reportedly shot dead in Kikaikom by colonial soldiers.

In the past days, clashes between Ambazonia fighters and French Cameroun forces have been on the rise.

Inhabitants have described the recent peace ritual as mere politics intended to deceive the population.

Ambazonia military Commanders in Bui County have entreated the population to be vigilant as they continue to track down on elements of the colonial army indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Southern Cameroons.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.