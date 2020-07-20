Connect with us

Buea Colonial Administration Devastates Ambazonians' Business Centers For Yielding To Ghost Town Calls
Published

1 day ago

on

Published

1 day ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The colonial administration of Buea has fiercely destroyed business centers belonging to some Ambazonian denizens.

Monday July 20 witnessed a mass of colonial administrators who stormed Untarred Malingo, a locality in Buea, polical headquarters of Ambazonia, destroying virtually every trading arena they found void of its occupant.

The infuriated Biya stooges were comprised of the D.O for Buea, the Mayor of the locality and other councillors in the cover of both the police and military of La Republique du Cameroun.

Many Ambazonians whose business shops were destroyed condemned the brutality of the officials, stating that it was enough evidence that they meant no good for them, but evil as it has been the case for the past 60 years.

A Mobile Money kiosk owner revealed to BN that she had been on the site but the patrol unit only came when she closed her kiosk for a short launch break as she would do any other day.

She said it was injustice for the people and that she would not wait for the council to unseal it because she was not at any fault.

Past experiences have proven that the more colonial administrators implore force and violence on the population of Buea like elsewhere in Ambazonia, the more determined they resist their oppression.

