Ambazonia Greatest Humanitarian, Dr Makongo Removes Sleeves, Lambasts Anu-Sako Divisive Failed Live Monologue

ABC TV’s DIVISIVE LIVE MONOLOGUE FAILS

WE DECLINE TO HONOR THE INVITATION FROM ABC TV TO FURTHER DIVIDE THE PEOPLE OF AMBAZONIA TO SUFFER DEFEAT.

We just listened to a highly defamatory “monologue” by the show host on ABC TV. This provocation is born out of defeat for LRC and a plan by its paid agents whom LRC have openly accused for taking their money and failing to end the revolution to further divide and discourage the people of Ambazonia and make them lose faith in their genuine leadership.

This is a failed calculated attempt to cause Ambazonians surrender to a delusional leadership model that has betrayed the trust of the people and declined supplying the needs of Ambazonia self-defense forces thus exposing them and the population to ruin. Similarly, these folks have abandoned POWs, IDPs and Refugees to fate amidst untold sufferings. All they know is collection of money from all sources to enrich themselves and their surrogates.

This monologue is more than a distraction. It is the latest sign of frustration and lose of focus. It is a low blow and hit job by LRC and their paid infiltrators to try and regain relevance after the death of the Swiss talks were officially made public through the actions of their paid master trying to talk with Jailed leaders. It is a sign of frustration that prominent Ambazonians have refused to collect bribe from LRC like these fellows have done to try and kill the people’s revolution.

This monologue judging from the quality of Ambazonian professionals and personalities they falsely accused is a carefully calculated attempt to further divide this struggle and weaken our resolve to defeat the occupier. They want me and others to come down to their level and start quarreling with them so as to further divide the struggle just at a time LRC is showing signs of fatigue, humiliation and defeat.

We therefore, decline to honor their invitation to further divide this revolution. Though we could take independent action for such acts of defamation, we won’t as this could distract the struggle. For this struggle is mightier than anyone of us no matter how hurt or bitter we may feel. So they failed to lure me into their rat hole to fight me. And I’m very confident neither LRC nor their paid agents/infiltrators can defeat Ambazonia.

We will defeat the occupier internally and externally no matter how hard they try to divide us and no matter how difficult the struggle maybe. Until we reach Buea, we will never ever give up.

Thank you and stay focused. When they’re desperate like this, know that victory is near. We’ll never give up our rights, we’ll never surrender!