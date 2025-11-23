Social media platforms have erupted in outrage following the arrest and detention of renowned Cameroonian blogger Lekiaka Destiny, popularly known as Fuchor. The outspoken activist was picked up on Sunday afternoon in Buea by elements of the South West Legion Gendarmerie. According to his personal assistant, several men in civilian attire arrived at his residence in Fuchor City at about 3:00 PM while he was attending to a tenant who had come to pay rent. They handed him a summons written in French, reportedly linked to Cameroonian video director Corporate Esimo. Without protest, Fuchor took his bag and followed them into a vehicle already occupied by five other men. He was then transported directly to the Legion headquarters in Buea Town. More than two hours after his detention, his assistant says no interrogation or official explanation has been provided.

The arrest has triggered widespread condemnation across Facebook and X, fuelling a groundswell of public demand for his immediate release. Many netizens believe the move is politically motivated, pointing to Fuchor’s bold commentaries and his notable association with opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary. They argue that the detention fits into a growing pattern where critical voices, especially young journalists and digital activists, are being targeted. This trend has raised broader concerns about the shrinking space for free expression in Cameroon and the risks faced by independent media practitioners.

Prominent journalist Mimi Mefo was among the first to denounce the arrest, describing it as another attempt to silence individuals who refuse to “bend and accept the masquerade.” In a strongly worded post, she called on Cameroonians to remain vigilant and demand accountability. She urged the public not to relent until Fuchor regains his freedom, rallying support under the chant “Free Fuchor.” Her message resonated widely, further amplifying the online pressure on authorities.

Other citizens have also expressed shock, frustration and disbelief. Blogger Nickson Futsang questioned why an invitation suddenly transformed into what he described as an unlawful arrest. He lamented what he sees as a deteriorating climate of lawlessness and intimidation. His comments, written in Pidgin English, echo the sentiments of many young Cameroonians who feel increasingly vulnerable to arbitrary detentions, especially when their work or opinions challenge the status quo.

The controversy surrounding Fuchor’s arrest reflects a deeper tension between state authorities and the digital community in Cameroon. In recent years, several journalists and online influencers have reported harassment, threats or detention, often without clear charges or due process. Rights advocates say these tactics are meant to curb dissent and discourage investigative reporting. The opacity surrounding such arrests, including that of Fuchor, reinforces fears that civic freedoms are under strain.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by security forces regarding the reasons for Fuchor’s detention or the legal basis for the convocation served to him. His supporters argue that even if there were legitimate concerns, due process should be respected and communication made transparent. They insist that silence from authorities only fuels suspicion and undermines public trust.

Meanwhile, online activism under the banner “Free Fuchor” continues to gain momentum. Journalists, bloggers, political actors and ordinary citizens are using their platforms to demand his safe release. Many say the outcome of this case will serve as an important indicator of Cameroon’s direction on press freedom and the treatment of dissenting voices.

By Lucas Muma