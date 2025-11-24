French Cameroun Crisis: Tchiroma’s Strategic Moves and the Path to Stronger Negotiations

By Dela Nganguh, Ambazonian Activist – Exclusive Analysis for BaretaNews

In the ongoing turmoil of the French Cameroun crisis, opposition figure Issa Tchiroma has demonstrated shrewd political maneuvering by appointing renowned human rights lawyer Alice Nkom as his spokesperson. This decision, made amid escalating tensions, is being hailed as a masterclass in strategy, allowing Tchiroma to navigate diplomatic constraints while amplifying his voice on the international stage.

Despite some reservations about her age, Nkom has performed admirably in her role, even while based in French Cameroun. Tchiroma, currently in The Gambia, anticipated limitations on his own ability to speak freely due to Gambia’s delicate diplomatic balancing act. By appointing Nkom prior to any official statements from The Gambia, Tchiroma ensured that certain critical messages could be conveyed on his behalf—messages he might not be able to deliver personally without risking strained relations between The Gambia and French Cameroun. As one observer noted, “Gambia does not want to destroy diplomatic relationships with French Cameroun,” underscoring the careful diplomacy at play.

Behind the scenes, experts speculate that high-level negotiations may be underway between Tchiroma’s camp and the regime of President Paul Biya. These talks could involve proposals for a power-sharing government, an offer Tchiroma reportedly declined earlier. Such discussions might explain the recent postponement of Biya’s anticipated cabinet reshuffle, as the regime seeks to consolidate its position.

However, any negotiations at this juncture would disproportionately benefit Biya’s administration, according to analysts. Tchiroma’s team is unlikely to accept terms that do not address core grievances. In a bid to bolster its leverage, the Biya regime has intensified arrests and intimidation tactics against individuals linked to Tchiroma, aiming to weaken the opposition’s resolve.

To counter this, Tchiroma must prioritize self-defense measures, conducted peacefully and within legal bounds. This could include arresting and detaining key Biya loyalists implicated in the killings of innocent civilians. Such actions would significantly strengthen Tchiroma’s negotiating position, potentially forcing the regime’s best offer: a peaceful exit for Biya.

A key question remains: How can Tchiroma activate these self-defense strategies from his position in The Gambia without jeopardizing the host country’s relations with French Cameroun? Further insights on this will be explored in upcoming analyses.

As the crisis unfolds, Ambazonians and observers alike watch closely, hopeful that strategic resolve will pave the way for justice and autonomy. Stay tuned to BaretaNews for the latest developments.