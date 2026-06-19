A commercial motorbike rider has lost his life in a mysterious fire outbreak at Mile 3 Nkwen in Bamenda, Mezam County, leaving residents shocked and searching for answers.

According to eyewitness accounts, smoke was first noticed coming from the victim’s room, prompting neighbours to rush to the scene in an attempt to rescue the occupant. By the time residents arrived, the fire had already engulfed the room, trapping the rider inside. Efforts to gain access and save him proved unsuccessful as he was burnt to death before help could reach him.

Residents disclosed that the deceased’s commercial motorcycle, which was reportedly parked inside the room at the time of the incident, was also partially destroyed by the flames.

What has deepened the mystery surrounding the incident is the fact that the fire remained largely confined to the victim’s bedroom. Neighbours noted that other sections of the house were unaffected, an unusual development that has fuelled speculation among local residents.

Witnesses further dismissed reports of any domestic gas cylinder explosion, insisting that no gas-related accident was observed at the scene during or after the incident.

As of the time of reporting, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are yet to establish what triggered the deadly blaze, while the identity of the deceased commercial rider has not been officially confirmed.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about unexplained fires in the city of Bamenda, as residents await the findings of any forthcoming investigation.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews