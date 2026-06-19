Five religious personnel of the Roman Catholic Church have reportedly been abducted by unidentified armed men along the Bamenda–Fundong highway in Mezam County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

According to reports gathered by BaretaNews, the incident occurred on Friday, June 19, near Bambui as the victims were returning from Fundong in Boyo County after attending the priestly ordination of two Mill Hill missionaries at Saint Jude Parish Fundong.

Sources indicate that the abducted church workers were traveling from Fundong to Bamenda when armed individuals intercepted their vehicle and forcefully whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Among those reportedly taken is Rev. Brother Huub Walters, a veteran Mill Hill missionary believed to be in his seventies. Brother Walters has served the people of Ambazonia for many years, particularly within the Northern Zone.

Also abducted were Rev. Fr. Ignatius Nshing, Rev. Fr. Alex, and two Catholic sisters whose identities had not been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

As of press time, the whereabouts of the five religious personnel remain unknown. Neither the Catholic Church nor security authorities had issued an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

The Bamenda–Fundong highway has remained one of the conflict-prone corridors in Northern Ambazonia since the outbreak of the war between Ambazonian restoration forces and the occupying forces of La République du Cameroun in 2017. The road has witnessed repeated incidents of kidnappings, armed confrontations, military operations, and attacks on civilians, making travel increasingly risky for residents and visitors alike.

This remains a developing story. BaretaNews will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information emerges.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews