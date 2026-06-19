Armed Ambazonian fighters have reportedly carried out a daring attack on a military position at Mile 14 Likoko, in Muyuka County, Fako County, Southern Cameroons, leaving an unconfirmed number of La République du Cameroun soldiers dead.

The operation, which took place on Friday, June 19, was claimed by the Fako-Meme Unity Warriors, an Ambazonian self-defence group operating within the Fako and Meme counties. Sources on the ground indicate that at least two occupation soldiers were neutralised during the confrontation, although the exact casualty figures on both sides remain independently unverified.

In a video widely circulating on social media, fighters from the Fako-Meme Unity Warriors assumed responsibility for the attack and showcased what they described as war trophies recovered from the enemy position. The items displayed included assault rifles, bulletproof vests, military helmets, ammunition, and other combat equipment allegedly seized from the fallen troops.

The fighters used the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the Ambazonian liberation struggle, vowing to continue confronting La République forces deployed across Southern Cameroons. They also challenged government troops operating within the Muyuka axis, warning of further attacks.

The latest confrontation adds to a growing list of clashes between Ambazonian resistance forces and troops loyal to the Yaoundé regime. Nearly a decade into the conflict, fighting continues across various parts of Southern Cameroons despite repeated military operations aimed at suppressing pro-independence armed groups.

Meanwhile, one of the soldiers reportedly killed during the Likoko operation has been identified as Onombani Essomba, said to be a member of the 2019 recruitment class of the Cameroon military. Reports indicate that he and another serviceman lost their lives after their patrol unit was caught in what witnesses described as a surprise ambush by Ambazonian fighters.

Security sources say the resistance fighters subsequently recovered weapons and other military equipment from the scene before withdrawing from the area.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews