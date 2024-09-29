Markets Abuzz with Activity 48 Hours Before Ambazonia’s Independence Day

By Mbah Godlove

In the days leading up to Ambazonia’s highly significant Independence Day, markets across the region have seen an unusual surge in business. Towns like Kumba, Buea, Victoria, and Bamenda have been filled with people eager to buy essential goods, preparing for what they anticipate to be a tense and unpredictable 48-hour period.

The rush stems from two key events: Monday, September 30, which marks the traditional “ghost town” shutdown, and Tuesday, October 1, the anniversary of Southern Cameroon’s Independence Day. The annual commemoration of independence is especially poignant this year, with heightened uncertainty looming over the days ahead. As a result, residents have flocked to markets, stocking up on food and supplies in anticipation of potential disruptions.

Adding to the tension, the Mezam colonial Senior Divisional Officer, Emile Simon Mooh, recently issued a ban on public gatherings. The decision is seen as an effort to curb large-scale independence celebrations, which the regime fears could spark unrest. Many locals, recalling the brutal crackdowns of previous years, are taking no chances. “I want to make sure my family has enough food for the next two days because we will celebrate Independence Day from home,” said a resident in Tiko, Fako County.

Despite the expected lockdown, Ambazonian freedom fighters are gearing up for public displays of defiance. They have been mobilizing in the lead-up to the Independence Day celebrations, which hold deep significance in their ongoing struggle for self-determination. On Tuesday, they plan to hold symbolic marches across various parts of the territory, pledging their commitment to liberating Ambazonia from what they consider the occupation by French Cameroon.

As the region braces for the national holiday, the air is thick with both anticipation and anxiety, with residents uncertain about what the next 48 hours will bring.