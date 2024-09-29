Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Markets Abuzz with Activity 48 Hours Before Ambazonia’s Independence Day

By Mbah Godlove

In the days leading up to Ambazonia’s highly significant Independence Day, markets across the region have seen an unusual surge in business. Towns like Kumba, Buea, Victoria, and Bamenda have been filled with people eager to buy essential goods, preparing for what they anticipate to be a tense and unpredictable 48-hour period.

The rush stems from two key events: Monday, September 30, which marks the traditional “ghost town” shutdown, and Tuesday, October 1, the anniversary of Southern Cameroon’s Independence Day. The annual commemoration of independence is especially poignant this year, with heightened uncertainty looming over the days ahead. As a result, residents have flocked to markets, stocking up on food and supplies in anticipation of potential disruptions.

Adding to the tension, the Mezam colonial Senior Divisional Officer, Emile Simon Mooh, recently issued a ban on public gatherings. The decision is seen as an effort to curb large-scale independence celebrations, which the regime fears could spark unrest. Many locals, recalling the brutal crackdowns of previous years, are taking no chances. “I want to make sure my family has enough food for the next two days because we will celebrate Independence Day from home,” said a resident in Tiko, Fako County.

Despite the expected lockdown, Ambazonian freedom fighters are gearing up for public displays of defiance. They have been mobilizing in the lead-up to the Independence Day celebrations, which hold deep significance in their ongoing struggle for self-determination. On Tuesday, they plan to hold symbolic marches across various parts of the territory, pledging their commitment to liberating Ambazonia from what they consider the occupation by French Cameroon.

As the region braces for the national holiday, the air is thick with both anticipation and anxiety, with residents uncertain about what the next 48 hours will bring.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Amplified Ghost Towns In Northern, Southern Counties, La République Finally Backing Out

          It’s now a normalcy for total shut…
  • September 11, 2017
  • 2 minute read

PCC Christians Outraged as Colonial Soldiers Seize Renowned Secondary School in Azire for Settlement

PCC Christians Outraged as Colonial Soldiers Seize Renowned Secondary School in Azire…
  • September 7, 2024
  • 2 minute read

Freedom Fighters Maintain Control along Bafut Wum Road Amid Social Media Speculation

Freedom Fighters Maintain Control along Bafut Wum Road Amid Social Media Speculation…
  • January 19, 2024
  • 1 minute read

Prisoners of Conscience Issue Strong Unity Call Following Dr. Ayaba’s Arrest

Prisoners of Conscience Issue Strong Unity Call Following Dr. Ayaba’s Arrest The…
  • September 28, 2024
  • 3 minute read