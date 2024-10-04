Taxi Drivers in Victoria Unite Against Colonial Soldiers After Brutal Attack on Colleague

By Mbah Godlove

Victoria, in the Southern Zone of Ambazonia, was thrown into turmoil this week after a brutal encounter between a taxi driver and colonial soldiers led to a wave of protests by the local taxi drivers. The incident, which sparked outrage across the city, unfolded when one of the taxi drivers was severely beaten by occupation forces in what drivers are calling a clear case of inhumane treatment.

The altercation reportedly began when a colonial soldier boarded a taxi but failed to inform the driver that he would need change for his fare. Upon reaching his destination, the soldier accused the driver of not having enough change to cover the transaction. Tensions quickly escalated, and according to witnesses, the soldier began to assault the driver, striking him multiple times. The soldier then took the driver to the local station, where other soldiers joined in, further beating the already injured driver.

The driver’s “crime,” as described by onlookers, was simply not having enough coins for change—a result of the soldier’s failure to notify him in advance. This sparked outrage among the city’s taxi drivers, many of whom have faced harassment and violence at the hands of the colonial soldiers in the past.

In response, hundreds of commercial taxi drivers gathered in solidarity with their colleague, demanding justice and an end to the ongoing abuse. Protesters filled the streets of Victoria, refusing to back down, despite the occupation soldiers’ attempts to arrest them en masse for their peaceful support of the assaulted driver.

Reports suggest that the situation was only de-escalated when the colonial-appointed mayor of Victoria intervened, urging the soldiers to halt their aggressive stance against the drivers. However, the taxi drivers remain defiant, insisting that justice must be served. They argue that this incident is part of a broader pattern of harassment, noting that several drivers have been killed in the past for refusing to pay bribes to colonial soldiers at control posts.

For many taxi drivers, this latest episode is a tipping point in their ongoing struggles with colonial forces. “We are tired of being treated like this,” said one driver. “They expect us to pay them to do our jobs, and if we don’t, they beat us or kill us. This has to end.”

The drivers have vowed to continue fighting for justice for their colleague and to stand against the oppressive actions of the colonial regime, even as they anticipate further confrontations. Many within the community now see this as a critical moment in their ongoing resistance against the occupation forces that have long oppressed the people of Victoria.

As tensions simmer in the city, the question remains whether justice will be served or if this will be yet another case of impunity for colonial forces in Southern Cameroons. The drivers, however, seem united in their resolve, unwilling to let this act of brutality pass without consequences.