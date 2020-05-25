THE MOGHAMO RESTORATION COUNCIL PASSES A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE UPON ITS EXECUTIVE BUREAU

On the 24th of May 2020, the Restoration council of Moghamo met in an extraordinary session to decide on the future of the local government area. It must be noted that the LGA is a group of persons with allegiance to the Sako led interim government. In Moghamo, issues of defence and humanitarian are led by the LGA executives while the restoration council oversees the functioning of the executive. The RC is comprised of village presidents, renown Moghamo organisations etc. Members are drawn mostly from the USA, few from Europe and Japan. Its still to get more representations from around the world like South Africa, Asia and Canada.

During that session, 22 delegates were in attendance. 18 voted for the impeachment, 2 voted against and two were neutral. This we must admit is history in the making. The people of Moghamo have risen above politics while putting the Amba first. They have proven that they want to build strong institutions and not strong people. It’s a plausible initiative.

WHY WERE THEY GIVEN A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE?

They were accused of: dubious activities, misappropriation of funds, inability to present coherent financial reports, causing division amongst fighters sabotage of other comrades, and other unpatriotic activities. They had served for two years and recorded no known victory against LR in Moghamo. However, they had put in a lot of personal time and energy in serving the people. No one can deny their zeal to see Ambazonia free but were also caught in a number of weaknesses.

Those impeached were:

Chairman, Mr Fongang Mbanwi

Secretary, Lawrence Dasi

Chief Logistics, Mbaku Henry (brother to Madam Irene Ngwa)

Defence Spokesman, Mr Tanyi

Treasurer, Madam Helen.

It should be noted that the executives from Europe and the rest of the world had withdrawn from that executive or the LGA when they noticed these dubious tendencies of the Irene led Cabal. The question now is:

Will the Restoration council be able to conduct free and fair elections for the people of Moghamo to chose those deemed competent without politicking?

Secondly, will this team be able to bring reconciliation amongst the fractions that presently exist in Moghamo and bring back a spirit of hope?

Can they give confidence to the Moghamo people so that they can begin to contribute again to the LGA?

SABOTAGE

Few hours after the vote of no confidence, the former chairman, the chief Logistics and the defence Rep all sent out messages to the Moghamo people claiming they had decided to step down. They claimed it is time for them to concentrate on their jobs or other tasks but none said the truth of what transpired. Well, it is normal and human but our fear is the fact that they might begin to engage in sabotage of any other efforts put in place by the RC or the new executives to be voted soon. We hereby urge them to think of the Ambazonian freedom more than their personal ego.

Once again, kudos to Moghamo for practicing democracy at their early stage of the revolution.