Three years ago, on January 22, 2023, the lifeless body of journalist Martinez Zogo was discovered in Ebogo, on the outskirts of Soa. He had been kidnapped, brutally tortured, and killed. Three years later, the shock has not faded, the wounds have not healed, and justice remains incomplete for his family, his colleagues, and a nation still searching for answers.

Martinez Zogo was more than a media professional. As Director of Amplitude FM, he was a prominent, outspoken voice in Cameroon’s media landscape. Known for his critical commentary and fearless approach to public affairs, he embodied a form of journalism that placed truth and accountability at its core. His assassination sent a chilling message and deeply traumatised public opinion across the country.

The brutality of the crime immediately elevated the case beyond an ordinary homicide. From the earliest hours, it was clear that this was an attack on press freedom itself. National and international attention quickly followed, placing intense pressure on the authorities to uncover the truth and demonstrate that no one stands above the law.

The investigation led to an unprecedented judicial process. For the first time in Cameroon’s recent history, senior security officials and influential figures were brought before a military tribunal in Yaounde. The trial, marked by disturbing testimonies, legal objections, and unexpected developments, became a powerful symbol of the fight against impunity in a system long accused of protecting the powerful.

However, three years on, the outcome remains uncertain. While the very existence of the trial is seen by many as a step forward, the slow pace of proceedings and the absence of a final verdict have fuelled growing frustration. The central question remains unanswered: who ordered the killing of Martinez Zogo?

For the victim’s family, the prolonged process has been emotionally draining. For journalists, it has reinforced a sense of vulnerability. For human rights defenders, it has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness and independence of the justice system. Justice delayed continues to feel painfully close to justice denied.

Beyond the courtroom, the Zogo case has taken on a broader meaning. Martinez Zogo has become a symbol of the dangers faced by investigative journalists in Cameroon and across Francophone Africa. His name is now associated with the struggle for free expression, the right to inform, and the high price often paid for speaking truth to power.

Three years after his death, Cameroon still stands at a crossroads. The question is no longer only about a verdict, but about what this case will ultimately represent. Will it mark a decisive break with impunity, or will it remain a haunting reminder of justice unfinished? The nation continues to watch, and history will deliver its own judgement.

By Lucas Muma