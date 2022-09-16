Captured Ambazonian Fighters Leading Colonial Soldiers In Bafut

By Mbah Godlove

Danger has been looming in Bafut local government area, Mezam county where French Cameroun soldiers have been using a captured Ambazonia fighter to get to his colleagues.

Earlier this week, an Ambazonian fighter captured in Mambu a village in upper Bafut was faced to show all houses and camps hosting Ambazonian fighters.

Subjected to severe torture the captured fighter finally accepted to start leading french Cameroon soldiers to different areas hosting Ambazonia Forces in Bafut.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 14th, the victim went around with dozens of colonial forces to fish out his colleagues.

Fighters in Bafut by this report are being called upon to move to different locations in other not to find themselves in the hands of the forces of occupation.

BaretaNews understands that hundreds of colonial troops have been pouring into Bafut’s local government area with the hope of using the captured soldier to rade different localities hosting Ambazonia forces.