Joshua Osih Reacts to ELECAM’s Presidential List with Call for Unity and Change

By André Momo, Baretanews Senior Political Correspondent



Yaoundé – The Electoral Council of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) today released the much-anticipated list of candidates for the October 12, 2025, presidential election. Among the retained contenders is Hon. Joshua Osih, Chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), who swiftly responded in a nationally circulated statement, framing his candidacy as a mission to reclaim a stolen future and reunite a fractured nation.

In his address, Osih described the moment as “the cry of a people who have waited too long” and pledged to carry the torch of national renewal “not just as a political contender, but as a son of this land who carries its wounds, its hopes, and its unbreakable spirit.”

The SDF flagbearer, widely viewed as a leading opposition voice, struck a tone of both resolute defiance and inclusive compassion, reaching across Cameroon’s often-polarized sociopolitical landscape. He emphasized his legitimacy, noting that his selection was backed by his party and “confirmed by the nation’s electoral authority.”

“I accept this moment with humility, with courage, and with an unwavering commitment to serve every Cameroonian,” Osih declared.

A Subtle Reproach to ELECAM and a Nod to Other Aspirants

In a rare gesture of political solidarity, Osih acknowledged fellow aspirants whose names were not retained by ELECAM. While avoiding direct criticism of the electoral body, he extended a symbolic hand to those candidates, recognizing their “sincerity and courage,” and inviting them to join a broader fight “in service of the Cameroonian people.”

Political analysts interpret this as a subtle challenge to the credibility of ELECAM’s vetting process, long accused of favoring incumbency. Yet Osih remained diplomatic, likely aiming to position himself as a bridge-builder rather than a disruptor.

Anglophone Outreach: A Calculated Pivot

Perhaps the most notable moment in Osih’s address came in his direct appeal to Anglophone Cameroonians, a constituency scarred by conflict, neglect, and marginalization.

“I hear you. I see you,” Osih said, in what appeared to be a deliberate departure from past political ambivalence. “Let this moment mark the beginning of a new era — where we do not need to fight with guns, but with ballots.”

This could prove politically consequential. While the SDF has traditionally drawn its base from the Anglophone regions, it has lost traction in recent years amid accusations of inaction during the escalating Anglophone crisis. Today’s statement, then, may mark an effort to reclaim lost political ground in Buea, Bamenda, and beyond.

A Return to Founding SDF Ideals?

The speech’s closing slogan — “Power to the People” — echoed the SDF’s founding ethos. In a time when many see opposition parties as either co-opted or fatigued, Osih’s rhetoric appears designed to revive grassroots enthusiasm, especially among youth, unemployed graduates, and disenfranchised rural populations.

“Let us rise — from Bamenda to Maroua, from Buea to Bertoua,” he proclaimed. “Let us march not in fear, but with hope.”

Outlook: A High-Stakes Road Ahead

With President Biya’s long shadow still looming and no official word yet on whether he will seek re-election, Osih’s campaign will unfold in a climate of uncertainty and high stakes. If his message of unity and change is to resonate, he will need to convert words into a mobilization machine, overcoming decades of electoral inertia and institutional skepticism.

Still, today’s speech signals a serious candidacy, one that blends political maturity with emotional resonance.

As one political observer in Douala put it, “Osih is not just campaigning — he is auditioning to lead a nation in need of healing.”