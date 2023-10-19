Connect with us

Buea Youth Decry Colonial Military Extortion on Ghost Town Days
Published

1 week ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

For standing with Ambazonia fighters as a sign of solidarity every Monday, colonial soldiers now use lockdown periods to exploit youths in Buea.

On Mondays, just like any other lockdown period, young people in Buea are now a new source of income for French Cameroun soldiers.

Sources revealed that colonial forces go around arresting youth and tagging them as restoration fighters as a way to squeeze hundreds of thousands from them.

When they are whisked off, our source intimates are told to either comply and pay whatever is requested or be killed.

This has instilled fear in many persons who end up spending huge sums of money to secure their release from these forces of occupation now using the liberation war to accumulate wealth.

Victims of this new normal in Buea are entreating restoration fighters to help rescue them before the situation soon gets out of hand.

