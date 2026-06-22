The written phase of the 2026 Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations resumed on Monday, June 22, at centres across Southern Cameroons, following an unexpected suspension that had created anxiety among candidates, parents, and education stakeholders.

At Government Bilingual Grammar School (GBHS) Molyko, one of the major examination centres in Buea, the headquarters town of the Cameroon GCE Board, candidates arrived early and settled into the examination halls amid heightened security measures.

The revised timetable issued by the GCE Board took effect immediately. Ordinary Level candidates sat for Physics Paper 1 in the morning and Physics Paper 2 in the afternoon, while Advanced Level candidates wrote Geography Paper 2 before proceeding with Geography Paper 3 later in the day.

Observers at the centre reported an orderly start to the examinations. Candidates were directed to designated desks bearing their examination numbers, while invigilators and supervisors completed verification procedures before the first session began at 8:00 a.m.

Security personnel were deployed around the examination centre as authorities sought to ensure the smooth, disturbance-free conduct of the exams. The presence of security forces reflected ongoing concerns surrounding the examination process following the recent suspension.

The interruption of the written phase had triggered widespread concern among candidates and their families, many of whom feared possible disruptions to the academic calendar and examination schedule. Questions had also emerged regarding the preparedness of examination authorities to manage the situation.

In response to the crisis, Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education visited the Cameroon GCE Board headquarters in Buea on June 18, where consultations were held with officials responsible for conducting the examinations. The government subsequently announced measures to facilitate the continuation of the examination process.

Reports from various centres across the South West Region indicated that the resumption generally proceeded without major incidents on the first day. Similar situations were reported at other examination centres, where candidates were found to continue the written phase of the examination.

The Cameroon GCE remains one of the most important examinations in Southern Cameroons, serving as the principal gateway to higher education and professional training institutions. For thousands of candidates, the successful resumption of the written phase brings relief after days of uncertainty surrounding the future of the examination session.

As the examination continues, attention remains focused on whether authorities will maintain the revised timetable and ensure the smooth completion of the remaining papers across all centres.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews